Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $777.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

