Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

