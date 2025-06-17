Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

