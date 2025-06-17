Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5%

COF stock opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

