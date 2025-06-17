Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $51,084,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 110,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,346,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

