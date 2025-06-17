Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALKS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alkermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

