10,262 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 848,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

