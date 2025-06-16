Trevian Wealth Management LLC Buys 184 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.0% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $293.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.