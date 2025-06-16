Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $251,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $112,344.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Up 3.5%

NEM stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

