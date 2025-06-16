Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 6.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,576 shares of company stock worth $133,778,494 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $248.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average is $209.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

