Citigroup Lowers United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $48.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $41.56. 43,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.44. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,575,000 after buying an additional 599,043 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,895,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,166,000 after acquiring an additional 447,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 450,670 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,740,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,135,000 after purchasing an additional 312,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,452,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

