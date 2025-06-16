Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $548.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

