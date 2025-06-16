Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 25,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.