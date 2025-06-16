FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 331,403 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

