Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

