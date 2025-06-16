Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Toyota Motor comprises about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $178.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $208.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

