Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,218,000. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $987,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 421,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $69.68 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

