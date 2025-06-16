Mission Wealth Management LP Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,493,000 after buying an additional 521,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after acquiring an additional 258,863 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,721,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,158,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,024,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 57,843 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8%

DFAS opened at $61.66 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.