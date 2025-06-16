Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,819,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $635,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

