iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Variant Private Wealth LLC

Variant Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.96.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
