Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.