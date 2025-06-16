Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 451,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 131,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.
About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
