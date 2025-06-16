Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in May

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 451,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.01. 131,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.