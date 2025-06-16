Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the May 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 1,409,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,542. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 188,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

See Also

