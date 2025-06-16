AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 42.7% during the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 71,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 61.3% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $28.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

