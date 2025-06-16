CHB Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CHB Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $271.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

