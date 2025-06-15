Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

