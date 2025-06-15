Goldstone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after acquiring an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $775.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $775.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

