Andrew Meslow Purchases 253,094 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Meslow bought 253,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $475,816.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,000. The trade was a 539.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:VRA opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.77. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $6.99.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million. Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
