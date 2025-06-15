Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $176.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $146.45 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.78.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

