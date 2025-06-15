Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 467 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after buying an additional 207,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after buying an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,431,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,682,000 after purchasing an additional 312,551 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

