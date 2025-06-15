4,645 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

