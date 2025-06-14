Southland Equity Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $282.95 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day moving average of $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

