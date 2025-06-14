Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 3,730 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.