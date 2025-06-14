Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $16.39 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after buying an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $271.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.01. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

