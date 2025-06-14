O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $214,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $65.92 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

