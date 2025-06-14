Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE DHR opened at $200.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.