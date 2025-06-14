Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 176 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

