Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

