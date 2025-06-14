Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,361 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.8% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

