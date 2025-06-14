Top Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – June 13th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize content through digital platforms—such as streaming video, social networking, digital publishing and online advertising. They include firms like Netflix, Meta Platforms and Spotify, whose revenues rely on subscriptions, ad sales and licensing deals. Investors track these equities to participate in the ongoing shift toward digital content consumption and revenue models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $23.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.94. 6,084,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.64. Adobe has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.61. 4,895,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,935,122. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $271.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.87. 4,397,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075,744. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $174.26. 328,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,383. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,963,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

