Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

