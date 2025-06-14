Dover Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

MCD stock opened at $301.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day moving average is $302.92. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

