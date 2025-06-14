Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,777,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $208.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.