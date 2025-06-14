Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6%

DIS stock opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

