Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.