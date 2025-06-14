Tobam Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tobam reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $123.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

