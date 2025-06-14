Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,753 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.