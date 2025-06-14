ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsai Capital Corp now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

