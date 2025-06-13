Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Stingray Digitl Price Performance
About Stingray Digitl
Leveraging our expertise in personal care electrical appliance industry, we aim to promote consumer lifestyles and drive the awareness of personal grooming. Through Pure Beauty, we principally engage in the sourcing and wholesaling of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Digitl
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.