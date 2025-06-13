Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

